Online Gaming Traffic In The US Jumped 75% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(CelebrityAccess) – With COVID-19 lockdown rules in place and millions of Americans staying at home, online engagement in the United States increased dramatically during the month of March. Now, new data gathered by GoldenCasinoNews, between March 12th and March 19th, suggests that online gaming traffic in the US has increased by 75 % week-over-week since the onset of the pandemic.

According to GCN, the online games segment refers to multiplayer online games, as well as casual and social games that can be played directly in the net browser or via applications that need to be installed including subscription-based games like World of Warcraft, and free-to-play games with in-game buys like Fortnite, Call of Duty or Counter-Strike:Global Offensive.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the US online gaming industry was forecast to generate $3.5bn profit this in 2020, however, given recent stats, that number could be significantly higher than originally projected. GCN says that statistics show the number of users in the US online gaming segment is set to reach 63.7 million this year, with a user penetration of 19.3%. The average revenue per user currently amounts to $56.30.