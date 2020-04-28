Spain`s Live Industry Signs Manifesto Against Capacity Reduction

SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – Members of Spain’s live industry have banded together to sign a manifesto stating that the government’s suspension of all cultural and leisure events of more than 1,000 people is “unsustainable,” InfoLibre is reporting.

The declaration was endorsed by Spain’s promoters’ association Asociación de Promotores Musicales (APM), the national association of live music venues Asociación Estatal de Salas de Música en Directo (Acces) and the federation of associations of performing arts companies Federación Estatal de Asociaciones de Empresas de Teatro y Danza (Faeteda).

“The average capacity of the Spanish venues is 150 or 200 people. If we reduce it to a third, it is about 50 or 60 people. How are the work of musicians, technicians and room staff to be paid with these tickets?” said Carmen Zapata, manager of the Association of Concert Halls of Catalonia and director of del ciclo Curtcircuit in a recent statement to InfoLibre.

The group is arguing that the fixed costs of putting on a live event coupled with a lack of ticket sales due to enforced reduced capacities will gravely impact the country’s live event business. They are instead suggesting enforced sanitary and hygiene measures including the use of face masks and gloves, deep cleaning the technical equipment, taking temperatures on entry and only accepting card payments once venues can reopen.