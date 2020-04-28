2020 RBC Bluesfest Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — RBC Bluesfest director Mark Monahan announced on Tuesday that the 2020 edition of the long-running Canadian music festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“Having been at the helm of RBC Bluesfest since 1994, I can say that although we have weathered many storms, including a tornado in 2005, a stage collapse in 2011, and a family of stubborn killdeers in 2018, COVID-19 is one that we cannot overcome in 2020,” Monahan said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Even a month ago, the idea that we might not hold the 27th edition of the festival was unthinkable. But in light of the serious situation confronting us this summer, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce that the RBC Bluesfest for 2020 is cancelled,” he continued.

He added that the decision to cancel the event was made in consultation with healthcare professionals and government officials, and after listening to the concerns of festival fans about the safety of event.

Monahan was quick to note that the festival was offering a full refund for tickets purchased for 2020 but said the festival was working hard to reschedule acts for 2021 in hopes that fans would consider holding on to their passes until next year.

According to Monahan, Billy Talent, Blink-182, Blue Rodeo, Boyz II Men, Dashboard Confessional, Jack Johnson, July Talk, King Crimson, Lil Tecca, Patrick Watson, Sharon Van Etten, The National are already on board for 2021 with more acts in the works.

As well, the Bluesfest team is committed to keeping their staff on to begin working on next year’s edition of the event. As well, the Bluesfest organization is working on digital initiatives, including bringing their community programs such as ‘Be the Band’ online.

“We encourage you to think about keeping your ticket for next year, which will help support our local non-profit organization to continue to retain our staff, employ local artists, and deliver an exceptional festival in 2021. Many of our sponsors, volunteers, and supporters have already recommitted to us and we are grateful for their support, now and ever,” Monahan said.

Monahan also released a video, talking about the festival’s relationship with the community and underscoring the return on investment for people in holding on to their tickets until 2021.