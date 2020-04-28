Yoshiki Donates $100,000 To Japanese COVID-19 Relief Efforts

(CelebrityAccess) — Japanese rock legend Yoshiki has continued his tradition of making digging deep during times of need and hs donated 10 million yen (appx. $100,000) to the National Center for Global Health and Medicine through his 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Yoshiki Foundation America.

The National Center for Global Health and Medicine researches infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, including the coronavirus and operates the National Center’s only general hospital, which can handle the largest number of COVID-19 patients in Japan.

“In America, where I live, there have been over 54,000 coronavirus deaths. It’s so sad. I heard that, unfortunately, the virus has also been spreading in Japan. It saddens me that people working in the entertainment industry, including myself, as well as people from many other industries, are economically and psychologically stressed because nobody knows when things will settle down,” Yoshiki said in a statement on Monday.

However, I believe that the people we should be supporting are the healthcare workers who are treating coronavirus patients as we speak. I wanted to support as much as I could. I want people, including myself, to remember that the actions of everyone who’s enduring staying home are contributing thousands of times more to the healthcare workers than what I have donated. I will also do my best as a musician to support people,” he added.

In March, Yoshiki donated $100,000 to COVID-19 Relief Fund in the U.S. established by The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs and its charitable foundation MusiCares, which provides financial and health care support for artists and members of the music industry in need.

As well, he’s made large donations to a variety of causes, including Japan’s Red Cross commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, and donated a total of $24,000 to Meals on Wheels branches across Los Angeles for seniors affected by the coronavirus situation.

He also donated a combined total of $100,000 to wildfire relief in Australia and the Rainforest Trust, $100,000 to victims of Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas in 2017, and to the survivors of the firebombing attack on Kyoto Animation Studio.

Yoshiki made a name for himself as the drummer and leader of the Japanese rock group X Japan.