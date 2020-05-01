RATM, Alanis Morissette Confirmed For RBC Bluesfest ’21

OTTAWA< Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Just days after announcing the full cancellation of the festival for 2020, RBC Bluesfest’s Mark Monahan announced that Rage Against The Machine and Alanis Morissette have been confirmed for the fest’s 2020 return.

Morissette and RATM join the previously announced artists confirmed for 2021 that includes:

Albert Castiglia, Billy Talent, blink-182, Blue Rodeo, Boyz II Men, Charlie Cunningham, Crown Lands, Dashboard Confessional, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Fémina, Haviah Mighty, Jack Johnson, Jeremy Dutcher, Jontavious Willis, July Talk, King Crimson, Lil Tecca, Lloyd Spiegel, Marco Benevento, Mike Zito, Nobro, Patrick Watson, Sharon Van Etten, Southern Avenue, The Barr Brothers, The Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Atar Revue, The National, The New Pornographers, The Turbans, The Zappa Band, Vanessa Collier, and Wishbone Ash.

“On the heels of announcing the cancellation of our 2020 event a few days ago, we are happy to share what we consider to be some pretty great news for 2021,” says Mark Monahan, the festival’s executive and artistic director. “We know 2021 seems like a long time coming, but this announcement is something we believe a lot of ‘fest fans will be happy to hear, and something they can mark on their calendars for the coming year.”

The festival is scheduled to take place at its traditional location in Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, Ontario, from July 8-18.

As well, the festival team is currently exploring a range of digital initatives to tide music fans over in the meantime, including the continuation of a virtual version of the festival’s community-facing ‘Be The Band’ Program.

The program, which employs local artists, has reached more than 7,000 Ontario youth, students and aspiring musicians since it was launched in 1999.