Richard Castillo Named Director Of A&R At Atlantic UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Atlantic Records UK has appointed veteran music and music publishing executive Rich Castillo as A&R director at the label.

When he officially steps into the role at Atlantic later this month, Castillo will report to Atlantic UK’s Co-Presidents, Briony Turner and Ed Howard.

“Atlantic Records has been the number one label for breaking domestic talent in the UK for as long as I’ve been in the business. Joining Ed and Briony’s team was something I just couldn’t turn down. Tony Harlow has been very clear about his ambitions for the company, and it’s an absolute privilege to be a part of it,” Castillo said of his new gig.

Castillo joins Atlantic from Sony/ATV Music Publishing, where he held the position of Senior Director of A&R and helped to reconfigure the A&R department.

Castillo’s C.V. also includes A&R roles at Universal Music Canada and UMTV/All Around The World. He launched his career at management company Shalit Global where he helped to launch the career of N-Dubz.

Castillo’s hire marks the second senior appointment made by Howard and Turner since they became Co-Presidents of Atlantic UK at the end of last year. Castillo joins Liz Goodwin, who was announced as the label’s new General Manager last month.