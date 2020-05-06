Classical Music In Chicago Takes A Hit This Summer Due To COVID-19

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Highland Park’s Ravinia Festival and the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago have both joined the ever-growing list of concerts and music festivals that have been canceled due to coronavirus.

The annual Grant Park Music Festival, a summer concert series featuring classical music from the Grant Park Orchestra along with a summer-long lineup of special guests, was scheduled to take place from June 10 – August 15.

The lineup for 2020 included composer Mischa Zupko, Billy Childs, violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

We are devastated that we will not be able to move forward with our 2020 season,” said Grant Park Music Festival President and CEO Paul Winberg. “The Festival has been a mainstay of the city’s performing arts landscape since 1935, created to bring Chicagoans together during the Great Depression.”

Ravina has also canceled its entire summer season for 2020. The festival, which has been a fixture in Chicago’s summer music schedule since 1904, would have included more than 120 events from June 12 through September 16, including the annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

The festival’s summer conservatory, Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute, will also be closed this summer.

“Ravinia benefits from an informed and responsible Board of Trustees and engaged family of volunteers, and our lengthy and thorough discourse on this topic has brought us to the conclusion that it is impossible to move ahead with the season,” Ravinia President and CEO Welz Kauffman, said.