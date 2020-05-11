Insomniac Announces The Lineup For This Weekend’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Insomniac Live announced the details for Virtual Rave-A-Thon, a streaming version of their popular electronic music festival Electric Daisy Las Vegas.
The digital music festival, set for May 15-17, will feature multiple stages of music broadcast across two unique channels showcasing live performances form many of the artists who had been booked to appear at the live edition of the festival in 2020.
Insomniac Founder Pasquale Rotella will host the event, providing one-on-one interviews with the DJs and interacting remotely with the fans.
The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon also marks the debut of Insomnaic’s charitable initiative, Rave Recovery, a partnership with the non-profit organization In Place of War to provide relief for dance music fans impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.
A portion of the proceeds will also support In Place of War’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, supporting at risk communities in the southern hemisphere who have been impacted by the pandemic.
“Looking out for one another and giving back have been cornerstones of rave culture since people first set foot on the dancefloor,” says Rotella. “With so many people experiencing hardships brought on by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone. Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need assistance—and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect, and give back.”
Donations can be made now via insomniac.com/rave-recovery, and donation links will be live on Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels during the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon livestream, scheduled to take place from 5pm – 2am PST each of the three days.
Artists lined up to perform during the Virtual Rave-A-Thon include:
12th Planet
AC Slater
Afrojack
ARMNHMR
ATLiens
Benny Benassi
Boombox Cartel
Borgore
Chris Lorenzo
Claude VonStroke
David Guetta
Deorro
Dombresky
Don Diablo
Duke Dumont
Ekali
Flosstradamus
Headhunterz
i_o
JSTJR
K?D
Kaskade
KSHMR
Lee Foss
Malaa
NGHTMRE b2b Ghastly
Nicole Moudaber
Oliver Heldens
Seven Lions
Sidepiece
Subtronics
Svdden Death Presents VOYD
Tchami
Tokimonsta
Valentino Khan
Vini Vici
Wax Motif
Whethan
Yellow Claw
Z-Trip
Zeds Dead
Zhu