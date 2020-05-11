Insomniac Announces The Lineup For This Weekend’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Insomniac Live announced the details for Virtual Rave-A-Thon, a streaming version of their popular electronic music festival Electric Daisy Las Vegas.

The digital music festival, set for May 15-17, will feature multiple stages of music broadcast across two unique channels showcasing live performances form many of the artists who had been booked to appear at the live edition of the festival in 2020.

Insomniac Founder Pasquale Rotella will host the event, providing one-on-one interviews with the DJs and interacting remotely with the fans.

The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon also marks the debut of Insomnaic’s charitable initiative, Rave Recovery, a partnership with the non-profit organization In Place of War to provide relief for dance music fans impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

A portion of the proceeds will also support In Place of War’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, supporting at risk communities in the southern hemisphere who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Looking out for one another and giving back have been cornerstones of rave culture since people first set foot on the dancefloor,” says Rotella. “With so many people experiencing hardships brought on by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone. Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need assistance—and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect, and give back.”

Donations can be made now via insomniac.com/rave-recovery, and donation links will be live on Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels during the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon livestream, scheduled to take place from 5pm – 2am PST each of the three days.

Artists lined up to perform during the Virtual Rave-A-Thon include:

12th Planet

AC Slater

Afrojack

ARMNHMR

ATLiens

Benny Benassi

Boombox Cartel

Borgore

Chris Lorenzo

Claude VonStroke

David Guetta

Deorro

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Duke Dumont

Ekali

Flosstradamus

Headhunterz

i_o

JSTJR

K?D

Kaskade

KSHMR

Lee Foss

Malaa

NGHTMRE b2b Ghastly

Nicole Moudaber

Oliver Heldens

Seven Lions

Sidepiece

Subtronics

Svdden Death Presents VOYD

Tchami

Tokimonsta

Valentino Khan

Vini Vici

Wax Motif

Whethan

Yellow Claw

Z-Trip

Zeds Dead

Zhu