Spotify For Artists Launches Resources For Artists Directory

(Hypebot) — Spotify For Artists has launched a database that includes health and wellness resources, financial support, tips for creative inspiration and more to help creators in these uncertain times.

The new Spotify For Artists Resources Directory collating useful links to help artists and their teams navigate the current era.

“Our initial focus is on COVID-19 related resources and information, but we intend to expand the scope of what’s included in the future,” according to Spotify.

In the Health and Wellness section, there are state-specific resources, self-care, and mental health info. The Financial support section includes numerous relief funds, grants, and state-level information.

At launch, the site focuses mostly on US organizations, however, they will be adding more global resources in the near future.

If you know of any great resources Spotify should include, submit them here.