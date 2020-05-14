Melissa Etheridge’s Son Beckett Cypher Dies At 21

(CelebrityAccess) – Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett Cypher has died at the age of 21 following an opioid addiction.

His death was confirmed by Etheridge’s team in a Tweet on Wednesday (May 13).

Cypher was one of two children the Oscar and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter had with her former partner filmmaker Julie Cypher. Their daughter Bailey Jean Cypher was born in 1997, while Beckett was born in 1998. Both children were fathered by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” said Etheridge in a statement. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. My heart is broken. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

No further details on the death were revealed.