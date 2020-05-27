The Joe Rogan Experience To Become A Spotify Exclusive

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is headed to Spotify thanks to a multi-year exclusive licensing deal.

The Joe Rogan Experience launched in 2009 and has grown to become one of the popular podcasts on any platform. The show features Joe Rogan, who brings his experience as a stand-up comic to the show, which features in-depth interviews on a diverse array of topics, including neuroscience, sports, comedy, health, and infectious disease.

In addition to the popular podcast format, the Joe Rogan Experience is also featured in corresponding video episodes, which were previously on YouTube but which will now streamed on Spotify as in-app vodcasts.

This partnership represents a major addition to Spotify’s non-music content slate as the streaming platform seeks to diversify its revenue stream to become less reliant on music licensing.

While Spotify did not announce the financial details of the deal, multiple media sources are reporting that the streamer paid around $100 million for the multi-year licensing deal.

The JRE will debut on Spotify on September 1, 2020, and become exclusively available on the platform later this year.