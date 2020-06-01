The Dropkick Murphys Rock Fenway In Livestream With Some Help From The Boss

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Boston-based Celtic punk favorites Dropkick Murphys performed an audience-free, but enthusiastic show on Saturday night from Boston’s iconic Fenway Park.

The show, which was live-streamed, featured the Murphys performing fan favorites such as “Tessie” and “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” on the stadium’s infield while wearing Red Sox jerseys, marking the first time a band has performed on the historic baseball diamond.

The show also featured Bruce Springsteen, who dropped in remotely via the stadium’s big screen to perform a couple of songs with the Dropkick Murphys, including the Standells’ “Dirty Water”, and the Murphy’s own “Rose Tattoo”, as well as Springsteen’s own anthem “American Land.”

Frontman Ken Casey took a moment to honor people around the world who have died due to COVID-19 with an earnest but brief speech that was followed by the band’s bagpipe-fueled version of the evangelical classic Amazing Grace.

The concert was a benefit to raise money for several local charities, including Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston, and the Boston Resiliency Fund.

The full concert, including a behind the scenes look at the event and drop ins from fans and well-wishers is available on YouTube.