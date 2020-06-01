Dropkick Murphys
Breaking News Industry News Touring News Venue News

The Dropkick Murphys Rock Fenway In Livestream With Some Help From The Boss

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
19 0

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Boston-based Celtic punk favorites Dropkick Murphys performed an audience-free, but enthusiastic show on Saturday night from Boston’s iconic Fenway Park.

The show, which was live-streamed, featured the Murphys performing fan favorites such as “Tessie” and “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” on the stadium’s infield while wearing Red Sox jerseys, marking the first time a band has performed on the historic baseball diamond.

The show also featured Bruce Springsteen, who dropped in remotely via the stadium’s big screen to perform a couple of songs with the Dropkick Murphys, including the Standells’ “Dirty Water”, and the Murphy’s own “Rose Tattoo”, as well as Springsteen’s own anthem “American Land.”

Frontman Ken Casey took a moment to honor people around the world who have died due to COVID-19 with an earnest but brief speech that was followed by the band’s bagpipe-fueled version of the evangelical classic Amazing Grace.

The concert was a benefit to raise money for several local charities, including Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston, and the Boston Resiliency Fund.

The full concert, including a behind the scenes look at the event and drop ins from fans and well-wishers is available on YouTube.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post