The Los Angeles Rams To Play Inaugural Game At SoFi Stadium on August 14th

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles Rams announced plans to host the first-ever event at the city’s brand new SoFi Stadium on August 14 when they host the New Orleans Saints for a preseason football game.

The still-under-construction stadium, located on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack, will serve as home field for both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Built primarily with private funding along with tax subsidies, leaked internal NFL documents suggest the stadium may have cost more than $4 billion to construct, making it the most expensive sports complex in history.

The 70,240-capacity stadium features a variable configuration that can be expanded to more than 100,000 fans for special events and was originally set to debut in 2019 but the opening was delayed by construction issues.

Taylor Swift was lined up to open the stadium with a pair of concerts this July, but those plans also fell by the wayside due to COVID-19.

It is unclear if spectators will be present in the stands for the game on August 14th, but the Rams are selling tickets for the debut through Ticketmaster, with promises of refunds within 30 days of cancellation or decision to play without spectators.

Los Angeles has been the nexus of coronavirus in California, with more than 57,000 confirmed cases and almost 2,500 deaths related to COVID-19 to date.