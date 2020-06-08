Brad Paisley Buys Out A Beer Warehouse In New York For A Good Cause

HENRIETTA, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Brad Paisley is showing his support for racial harmony by picking up the bar tab in Upstate New York.

According to WYRK, the country music icon bought out all the beer at AJ’s Beer Warehouse in Henrietta, N.Y. to support two local friends who went viral with a message of interracial peace.

The two friends, Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis, caught attention on social media last week when they posted a sign in their driveway that said: “Black or white, relax and have a beer.”

A photo showing the two friends, one Caucasian and one African-American relaxing in their driveway and enjoying a couple of cold beers.

The image caught Paisley’s attention as well, prompting him to buy a “hundreds and hundreds” of dollars of beer and surprise the two with a zoom call, according to WYRK

“Man, I am so thrilled to meet you, face to face like this,” Paisley told the two men via Zoom. “I’m so inspired by you, and we thought we should deliver more beer than you could possibly drink… This is going to be a popular destination on this street.”

“I’m trying to hear out my friends in the black community, that’s what you guys are doing; together, the same thing,” Paisley he added. “I’m all ears, always have been, I’ve had big ears my whole life.”