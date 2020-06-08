Madrid’s WiZink Center To Re-Open For Live Shows With A Virtual Twist

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — While Spain was one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic this year, the WiZink Center in Madrid is on track to re-open for concerts and live events in the near future.

The concerts will still be limited to smaller capacity than the venue can hold, but through a partnership with Telefónica, the venue will integrate virtual reality components for live shows to bring performances at the WiZink Center to a broader audience.

The aim is for the musicians to return to the stage, and make to provide a more intimate concert experience for fans with impossible perspectives in the live concerts, and even offering exclusive content, including glimpses backstage both before and after a show.

Live performances will be captured with an array of six cameras typically that are commonly used for major sporting events, including Steady, Polecam, Railcam, Skycams, that will show the on-stage action from multiple viewpoints.

Telefónica’s streaming platform has integrated technology from Akamai and Token to cut down on potential security breaches and stream piracy by allowing the revocation of a token to disallow unauthorized users.

As part of the program, WiZink management company Impulsa Eventos e Instalaciones has brought in prouction company Fluge Audiovisuales to design and install the production elements.

Upcoming shows at the WiZink Center include John Fogerty on June 17; Simple Minds on June 25, and Lenny Kravtiz on July 26.

Madrid began relaxing coronavirus restrictions on May 25th, allowing a gradual resumption of public life to start. Phase 3 of the re-opening process is set to start in July with venues such as the WiZink Center allowed to operate with 50% of its 17,000-capacity filled.