Longtime Manhattan Record Store Record Mart Closes For Good Amid The Pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime Manhattan record store Record Mart has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store, which was established in 1958 by Jesse Moskowitz and Bob Stack, and which was most recently located in 42nd Street Station in midtown, was one of the longest-running purveyors of recorded music in Manhattan.

According to Untapped New York, the 42nd Street Station closed with a sign in the window noting that due to the pandemic, the store wouldbe unable to reopen.

“Established in 1958 by Jesse Moskowitz and Bob Stack, Record Mart, the oldest Record Store in Manhattan, has had the privilege of serving our fellow New Yorkers as well as people all around our country and the world for over 62 years. We are deeply saddened to say that due to the pandemic, Record Mart will not be able to reopen. On behalf of all of us at Record Mart, we want to thank you for your support through the years,” the sign said.

Record Mart was known for its extensive Latin Music collection and also featured a range of audio and video equipment, including Go-Pros, headphones and speakers.

According to the sign, the business will pivot to vintage audio equipment, including buying, refurbishing and selling old equipment.