Three Day ‘Mini-Fest’ Headed To Wisconsin In July

RINGLE, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Wisconsin is on track to become one of the first states to host a music festival when a three-day ‘mini-fest’ takes place in mid-July.

The festival, which was described in some early marketing material as the “COVID Herd Immunity Fest” will feature about 15 bands and is scheduled to take place at the Q & Z Expo Center in Ringle from July 16-18.

Static-X, Adelita’s Way, Dope, Blacktop Mojo, Flaw, Versus Me, Royal Bliss, and several tribute acts, including the AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck and One, the Metallica tribute band.

The festival has since dropped the herd immunity moniker, which first cropped up in connection with the band Bobaflex, who announced a “Special Reunion Show” at the “COVID Herd Immunity Fest.”

However, organizers backed away from the use of the controversial name and a post on the event’s Facebook page says “The Festival is also not called “Herd Immunity” and the name no longer tied to any of our social media or promotion.”

Organizers also noted that the venue can accommodate up to 10,000 fans and they are only selling to 20% capacity so that “so anyone has the choice and ability to social distance.”

According to WFRV, county health officials said they were unaware of the mini-fest.

As well, a representative from the state’s Health Dept. discouraged people from attending the event.

“The health department discourages individuals from attending mass gatherings because of the risk of spreading COVID-19. If people choose to attend any large public event we encourage them to wear cloth face masks, wash hands, or use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. The health department does not have the authority to prohibit community events,” Judy Burrows, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Health told WFRV.