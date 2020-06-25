Outside Lands Is Canceled For This Year But Will Return In 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (CeelebrityAccess) — After months of sitting on the fence and hoping for the clouds to part, Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents, the organizers for San Francisco’s music festival announced that the event has officially been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We would love nothing more than to be with you this August, listening to our favorite artists in Golden Gate Park and celebrating the best of the Bay Area for our 13th consecutive Outside Lands,” organizers said in a social media post announcing the decision. “After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that Outside Lands not be held in 2020.”

However, organizers also confirmed plans to bring the festival back in 2021. Set for August 6-8, the 2021 edition of Outside Lands will feature headliners that include Lizzo, Tame Impala, and The Strokes.

The lineup also includes J. Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975, Zhu, Young Thug, Khruangbin, Beach House, Melanie Martinez, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Polo & Pan, Big Thief and more.

“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”

The festival will also offer food, and drink from a curated list of local artisanal supplies, as well as cultural programming. The festival will also see the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival.