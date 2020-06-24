British Music Powerhouse Virgin EMI Relaunches As EMI Records With Rebecca Allen At The Helm

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced that noted British record label Virgin EMI is undergoing a makeover and has been renamed as EMI Records.

The revamped label will be led by veteran label exec Rebecca Allen, who was named as president of EMI.

Reporting to Universal Music UK chairman & CEO David Joseph, Allen will oversee the team at EMI, and the label’s powerhouse roster which includes Elton John, Paul McCartney, Mark Knopfler, Florence + The Machine and Bastille, as well as international repertoire from Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, The Killers, Metallica, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Taylor Swift alongside the Queen catalogue as well as emerging talent from across the musical spectrum.

Prior to her new role at EMI, Allen spent 20 years at Universal, most recently serving as President of Decca Records.

Her long list of achievements saw her recognized as Businesswoman of the Year at Music Week’s Women In Music awards in 2017 and named as one of Billboard’s Power Players the following year.

“Rebecca’s track record at Decca speaks for itself but her string of successes don’t tell the full story: quite simply she is an inspirational leader and no-one has a greater understanding of what it takes to bring artists and music to new audiences. She is an extraordinarily dynamic and creative executive with the vision and ambition to restore EMI Records to its position as a powerhouse of culture and music discovery,” said UMG Chairman & CEO David Joseph.

“Being asked to reimagine one of the UK’s most important record labels is an incredible opportunity, as is the chance to work with some of the world’s biggest and most innovative artists. Working with artists, and finding and developing the talent of the future, is what drives me and I can’t wait to get started with building on what the brilliant Virgin EMI team have already achieved,” added Allen.