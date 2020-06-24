The Disco Biscuits Raise $75,000 For Equality With Performance At Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Hometown favorites The Disco Biscuits performed at the city’s Citizens Bank Park as part of a fundraising effort to support the civil rights movement.

Presented by Live Nation, “The Disco Biscuits Take You Out to the Ball Game” concert performed on the infield of the empty stadium and live-streamed with almost half a million viewers tuning in on Tuesday night.

Fans were encouraged to make contributions during the show, and the performance raised more than $75,000, with 100% of all proceeds benefitting the PLUS1 For Black Lives Fund (blacklives.plus1.org).

“What an incredible experience to reconnect with my band members and our fans,” said Marc Brownstein, bassist, the Disco Biscuits. “We are grateful to our partners at Live Nation and the Philadephia Phillies for this platform to share our music and raise awareness of PLUS1 and help the Black Lives Fund. Thank you to all of our fans who tuned in and helped us raise a significant amount of money to help PLUS1.”

“We have been sidelined for three months and it felt so good to play together as a band again,” added Brownstein. “I have been to this Ball Park so many times and it took me a while to realize no one was going to be here but us. It was a lot of fun and we can’t wait to do it for real in front of a live audience when we can all be together again.”

The Disco Biscuits show followed a similar performance by the Dropkick Murphys last month at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park.