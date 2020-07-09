Boat-In Cinema Debuts In Paris

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Parisian movie fans will have a new way to catch a film while socially distancing with the debut of Paris’s first floating drive in cinema.

Located at the the Bassin de la Villette between the quays of the Seine and the Loire rivers, the Paris Plages will host a free showing of Gilles Lellouche’s film “Le Grand Bain.”

The ‘drive-in theater’ consists of a fleet of 38 electric boats that will allow movie fans to socially distance as they watch the movie on a 16x9m drive-in screen set up on the shore.

150 deckchairs will also be available in the Paris Plages area to view the film from the Quai de Seine.

The first screening at the new cinema will take place on July 18th, starting at 6:30PM.

While the event is free, ‘seating’ is limited and will be selected via lottery. The boats, operated by boat rental company Marin d’eau Douce, do not require an operator’s license.