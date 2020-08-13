Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Expands Its Deal With Ticketmaster

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced it has struck a long-term partnership with Ticketmaster to bring the company’s ticketing platform to all of KSE’s teams and venues.

The deal includes major sports team Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), as well as the Pepsi Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Paramount Theater and 1STBANK Center.

The deal expands on previously announced initial one-year deal and has extended the partnership to include Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing and access control system Ticketmaster Presence.

This addition will enable KSE venues to utilize SafeTix , Ticketmaster’s latest security feature that virtually eliminates ticket fraud by utilizing an encrypted barcode that automatically refreshes every few seconds.

“Providing the best possible and most secure fan experience in the region is KSE’s top priority,” said KSE’s EVP/Chief Ticketing and Strategy Officer David Burke. “Ticketmaster’s innovative ticketing technology is an integral part of providing the most seamless live event experience for fans from increased personalization to safely buying, selling and sharing their tickets to entering our venues safely and conveniently.”