Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 10 Ft. Crown Lands
TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 10 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to powerhouse rock duo Crown Lands about their mutual love of RUSH, generational trauma as a source of inspiration for songwriting, the band’s wider mission to serve as a powerful voice for Canada’s marginalized Indigenous communities, and the release of their self-titled debut album.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or for free HERE.

Check out Episode 10 below:

