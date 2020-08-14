Some Of Music’s Brightest Stars To Perform During The Democratic National Convention Next Week

(CelebrityAccess) — Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Chicks, Billy Porter, and Common are among the artists announced as performers to appear at next week’s Democratic National Convention.

“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive. “These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

The performances will range from renditions of the national anthem to classics from the American songbook and Democratic organizers hope the spectacle of big name artists will draw in new viewers for the event.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place over four nights, starting on August 17th with programming airing from will air from 9:00-11:00 PM Eastern.

Other artists lined up to perform include Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson, , Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills. Hilary and Bill Clinton, and Barack and Michelle Obama are scheduled to make addresses as well.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept his party’s nomination on Thursday, while his running mate Kamela Harris will accept her nomination on Wednesday night.

Additional speakers, including national leaders, advocates and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.