Global Citizen Partners With Headcount For Voter Registration

(CelebrityAccess) — International advocacy organization Global Citizen has launched a multi-year partnership with voter registration organization HeadCount to encourage young Americans to exercise their franchise.

Through their joint initiatives, Global Citizen and HeadCount will team up with artists, entertainers, media, corporations, and nonprofit organizations on voter registration initiatives to ensure that young voters are registered and able to vote in the general election on November 3rd and beyond.

“America’s influence in the world — to tackle pandemics, address climate change, and pursue opportunity for all — is fundamental to achieving Global Citizen’s vision of a world free from extreme poverty,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder & CEO of Global Citizen. “Right now, voter registration is at historic lows given that COVID-19 has prevented young people from registering in their local communities, at live events or the DMV. Global Citizen is proud to be joining forces with HeadCount. Our work together will help ensure the voices of America’s youth are heard on election day.”

“It has never been more important to find ways of meeting people where they are to register them to vote,” said Andy Bernstein, Executive Director of Headcount. “So many of us are turning to entertainment and pop culture as a way to deal with these uncertain times, and because of this historic partnership, HeadCount and Global Citizen will be able to leverage the power of artists and music to reach new voters. We’re proud to marshal our teams together in the critical work of engaging young people in our democratic process.”

Headcount, which stages voter registration events at concerts, music festivals, pop-ups, and other events across the U.S., was founded in 2004 by Disco Biscuits bassist Marc Brownstein. In 2019, veteran concert promoter Peter Shapiro was named as the organization’s Chairman.

Voter registration numbers are down across the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent study, in 11 states the number of new voters in April of 2020 decreased by 70% as compared to April 2016. Other states are down as much as 50% over the same period.