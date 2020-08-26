Symphonic Distro Targets Producers With ‘For Production’ Service

(Hypebot) — Symphonic Distribution has launched a new brand and service targeted to help producers.

Symphonic for Production offers producers distribution, monetization, and protection of instrumental productions, distribution of sample packs,

mastering services and STEMs coupled with a dedicated retail brand.

It’s the kind of smart brand extensions that has helped Symphonic become a significant player in independent music distribution and services.

“As a producer, I always wanted to have Symphonic be part of the song production process from the very beginning. In addition, we really wanted to shine a light on producers, considering they are the backbone of the process and deserve to be highlighted in the same billing as main artists, said Symphonic CEO Jorge Brea.

Symphonic Distribution will ensure that producers have access to new monetization methods, opportunities for collaboration, and the ability to get their sounds and sample packs heard.

Discount Code

To celebrate the launch of these services, they are offering a discount code for a limited time.

Use code SFPlive here for 25% off any purchase This offer is valid from August 24th to September 24th.