City Winery Partners With Live Streaming Platform Mandolin

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — City Winery has partnered with livestreaming platform Mandolin to bring City Winery produced concerts to fans in the safety of their own homes.

The two-year agreement kicked off on Saturday, August 22 with a sold-out show by Molly Tuttle at City Winery’s Nashville location.

The concert will feature concert-quality audio, full HD video and other features on the Mandolin platform such as private and public chat, and custom emojis.

Madolin’s features also include hosting watch parties, meet & greet experiences with artists, fan upgrades, donation collection, and other specialized tools and features designed with performing artists in mind.

“After speaking with artists about their needs and exploring relationships with several livestream companies, I’m confident we’ve partnered with the best audio and visual solution out there,” said City Winery Founder & CEO Michael Dorf. “Mandolin and City Winery share a clear vision for recreating not only the excitement of live entertainment, but also fostering the sense of community fans share by pushing the boundaries of traditional live streaming. Now, every fan can have a front row seat.”

“Mandolin is a high-quality livestream platform built to recreate the live concert experience. Our goal, from day one, has been to get artists back to the stage, venues back to sharing and promoting great music, and fans back to the live music they love,” said Mary Kay Huse, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Mandolin. “City Winery gets this—artists and venues have been through their share of disruption already, but both are resilient. With new technologies, it’s possible to move forward and to bring musicians, fans, and venues even closer together.”

City Winery’s upcoming schedule of livestream-only and hybrid in-person / livestream series includes:

Keb’ Mo’ Solo Acoustic (August 29, early and late shows)

Keb’ Mo’ Solo Acoustic (August 30, early and late shows)

Jeffrey Steele (September 11, early and late shows)

Griffin House (September 12)

Kris Allen (October 8)