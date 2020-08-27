Report: R. Kelly Assaulted In Lockup

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — R&B singer R. Kelly has reportedly been attacked by a fellow inmate inside of a Chicago prison as he awaits trial on multiple charges of sexually abuse of young girls.

According to TMZ, R. Kelly was in his cell at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center when he was attacked by a fellow inmate who was angry at lockdowns caused by people outside of the facility protesting Kelly.

A source said that the alleged altercation was over quickly and Kelly escaped serious injury in the purported attack but was evaluated by a doctor.

Both the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, declined to comment to TMZ about the incident but Greenberg noted that Kelly has been a model inmate.

Kelly, who is 53, is currently facing federal charges, as well as charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, alleging sexual misconduct with underaged females.

He has pled not guilty to those charges.