New York City
(Michał Ludwiczak)
Breaking News Industry News Touring News Venue News

NYC Nightlife Announces United Sessions Vol. 1, A Livestreamed Benefit Concert For New York’s Indie Concert Venues

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
9 0

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — NYC Nightlife United announced plans for a livestreamed concert series that will help to raise funds for New York’s beleaguered independent live music venues and their employees as they try to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert, called NYC Nightlife United Sessions Vol. 1 kicks off on Sunday, Sept 13th with a lineup that includes The Floor Royalty Crew, Pleasure Jams, Mr JPatt, Oriza Party (Bembona b2b Woof), Brass Queens, The Rogue One, Scienze, and Monday Blue.

The stream will be broadcast live from Brooklyn bar and concert venue Friends and Lovers concert promoter and scene-zine AdHoc, and the arts-focused non-profit Solo Foundation.

The show will be broadcast via Facebook and donations will be accepted at NYC Nightlife’s Kickstarter.

All funds raised will go towards supporting NYC’s independent venues and the people that work at them.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post