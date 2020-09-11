CTS Eventim Developing Social Distancing Ticketing Software

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and events company CTS Eventim has developed a software platform aimed at helping venues and event promoters to comply with social distancing requirements for live events.

According to Eventim, the software uses a variety of approaches to help concert-goers keep a reasonable distance between each other, including the use of algorithms to control the distribution of available seating.

Programmatic seat distribution happens in real time, meaning that seats do not need to be blocked in advance and venue capacity can be maximized, CTS Eventim said.

CTS says the system can be configured to allow fixed, predefined distances between seats which can be specified in seating plans.

The platform also allows venues and event promoters to allow guests to check in and have their personal data recorded from their mobile phone, either in advanceor directly on admission to the respective event, allowing for contact tracing in the event of an outbreak.

The contact data can be provided to local health officials without the use of cumbersome, error prone forms.

‘When cultural life is resumed step by step with concerts and events, visitor data logging and compliance with minimum distancing will pose ever greater challenges not only for promoters, but also for

visitors. Both sides want simple solutions. As a high-performing developer of ticketing software, CTS EVENTIM delivers the solutions that are needed. We are glad that visitors and organisers of events can feel safer thanks to our IT competence,’ said Eventim’ Chief Operations Officer Alexander Ruoff.