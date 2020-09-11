ACM Partners With Wells Fargo To Help Hungry Americans

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music dick clark productions, and sponsors Wells Fargo are partnering to help address the issue of hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data collected by the United States Department of Agriculture, food insecurity in the U.S. has expanded, with almost 20% of households in some states experiencing child insufficient food in July.

To address the growing crisis, Country Music Awards performer Mickey Guyton will appear in a special moment airing during the telecast to help raise awareness around the issue of hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well, Wells Fargo is turning many of its locations across the country into mobile food distribution centers with the goal of providing 50 million meals* to individuals and families through the Wells Fargo Drive-Up Food Bank program.

Wells Fargo is also joining forces with ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the ACM to donate $100,000 to the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund assists people working in the Country Music industry who are struggling with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many in the industry with little to no income.

“We are delighted to work with Wells Fargo for the 55th ACM Awards show this year and honored to have Mickey Guyton spotlight and raise awareness on the continued efforts of improving communities across the country,” said Lyndsay Cruz, executive director of ACM Lifting Lives. “Wells Fargo has provided countless resources for people to turn to during these challenging times, and their generous donation to the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund will further assist those still in need in the Country Music industry seeking financial assistance.”

Hosted by Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards, will take place Live from Nashville, Tennessee, and will be broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 16, (live 8:00-11:00