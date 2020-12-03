June Gao Named GM At Chappell Music China

BEIJING, China (CelebrityAccess) — June Gao has been named General Manager of Warner Music’s Chappell Music China publishing division.

In her new role, Gao will oversee all of Warner Chappell Music’s business in China and build out a team to help the publisher’s songwriters to find new regional and international opportunities.

For her new gig, she will continue to be based in Beijing and report to Monica Lee, President, Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific.

Before her promotion, Gao most recently served as General Manager of Licensing & Sync. She joined Warner Chappell Music China in 2013, after working at Beijing-based Jamewish Brand Consulting and initially served as a licensing exec for the music publisher.

“We’re in a new golden age of songwriting in China. The explosion of different music scenes over the last few years has been amazing, and now we’re also seeing the market truly appreciate and encourage the value of music. We’re keen to act as strategic partners who can share our knowledge and experience to the benefit of both our writers and our clients to deliver creative and commercial alchemy,” Gao said.