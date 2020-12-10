Goo Goo Dolls To Debut New Virtual Holiday Concert Experience On FanTracks On Dec. 12

(CelebrityAccess) — The four-time Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls are set to debut It’s Christmas All Over, a new augmented-reality movie musical.

It’s Christmas All Over will feature Goo Goo Dolls performing music from their brand-new holiday album of the same name. However, unlike traditional concert documentaries, the hour-long It’s Christmas All Over takes place in a surreal virtual world, hosted by the Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac.

The project was created and by the livestreaming platform FanTracks, and was directed and produced by FanTracks President Barry Summers. The movie will debut on FanTracks on December 11th in a special sneak peek that will only be available to FanTracks subscribers.

The official global release, which will be free to all viewers, will happen on December 12 at 4pm PT/7pm ET along with additional VIP private video Meet-and-Greets and a Q&A with the band.

Following its debut, the program will remain available on-demand for free for 48 hours after the conclusion of the premiere.

“It was such an amazing experience getting to play songs from our new record live for the first time,” says John Rzeznik. “We can’t wait for everyone to see and hear these Christmas tunes in this unique way, and we hope they bring some cheer to this peculiar holiday season. Happy holidays from all of us to every single one of you!!”

“We built all these scenes from the live footage we captured of the Goo Goo Dolls along with special guest performers in October, and then using augmented reality, layered in the environments, animation, and more to create something really special that the world has not seen before. The band’s performance is outstanding, and It’s Christmas All Over is sure to become an instant holiday classic,” added Barry Summers.

It’s Christmas All Over marks the second collaboration between the Goo Goo Dolls and FanTracks and follows the band’s livestream concert in October, which is currently available on-demand to subscribers on the FanTracks website.