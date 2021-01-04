Ricky Skaggs Underwent Quadruple Bypass Surgery

(CelebrityAccess) — Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs revealed that he is on the mend after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery over the summer.

Skaggs detailed his health scare in an interview with People Magazine, stating that he sought medical testing after he began to feel winded and an unusual tightness in his chest.

“He (Dr. Sreekumar ‘Kumar’ Subramanian) told me that when he was finished with the bypasses, he literally was holding my heart in his hand, and my heart literally leapt in his hands when the blood started flowing through it again,” Skaggs told People Magazine. “I just started bawling. It was the most incredible thing I have ever heard in my life.”

Skaggs credits his religious views for helping him to decide not to delay seeking medical advice for the discomfort.

“Scripture tells us God always knows the thoughts of man,” Skaggs told the Magazine. “That was proven to me at that moment, because while I did not speak it from my mouth, I thought about putting the angiogram off for a week. When I thought that thought, it was like I saw the Lord with a jeweler’s eye glass on. He was peering at me but never said a word. But just by His look, I knew He was saying, ‘Absolutely no.’ It put the fear of God in me. He had given me so many grace situations, but He was serious that I needed to take care of this now.”