The Stars Shine In Washington For Biden’s Inauguration Concert

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Some of the biggest names in music and entertainment turned out for the Celebrating America concert special that capped off Wednesday’s inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamela Harris.

The primetime event featured an array of musical star power, including Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ozuna, Luis Fonsi, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Black Puma, and Ant Clemons.

Hosted by Tom Hanks, the gala also featured by the likes of NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who performed a poetry reading.

The 2021 inauguration was a stark contrast from 2017 when President Donald Trump inauguration was shunned by multiple performers, including Charlotte Church and Elton John, who declined to perform. Azealia Banks, an outspoken Trump supporter, offered to perform but was herself snubbed by the Trump team.

Artists who did appear in 2017 included The Radio City Rockettes, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow and his Big Band, America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and Irish dancer Michael Flatley.

3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, and Toby Keith all performed at an event the night before.