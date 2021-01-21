Country Singer Randy Parton, Brother To Dolly Parton, Dead At 67

(CelebrityAccess) — Randy Parton, brother to country music icon Dolly Parton and a country music singer and songwriter in his own right, has died. He was 67.

Dolly Parton announced her brother’s passing in a post to her Facebook page, writing that he “lost his battle with cancer.”

“The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”

Randy played guitar and base as part of his sister’s band for decades and also hosted his own show at Dollywood since the amusement park opened 1986.

He recorded string of minor hits in the 1980s as well, including “Hold Me Like You Never Had Me,” and “Shot Full of Love,” among others.

More recently, he teamed up with Dolly and his daughter Heidi to record “You Are My Christmas,” on Dolly’s latest holiday album.

In addition to his career as a recording artist, Parton also gained notoriety for the $1.5 million yearly he signed with Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina to manage and perform at a Randy Parton-themed theater in the Carolina Crossroads entertainment and shopping complex.

Parton came under scrutiny over his use of $3 million in funds for personal travel and entertainment, and for his use of the theater for personal events, including a wedding reception for his daughter. Roanoke Rapids terminated his contract in 2008 and the venue was renamed Roanoke Rapids Theater.

Randy Parton is survived by his wife, Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, and grandsons Huston and Trent, according to Dolly’s social media post.