All Things Live Acquires Belgium’s Busker Artist Agency

HALLE, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Nordic entertainment company All Things Live announced the acquisition of Belgian booking agency Busker Artist Agency.

Busker Artists, which represents approximately 60 Belgian artists, including Selah Sue, Coely, Eefje de Visser, STUFF., Zwangere Guy, Tourist LeMC and Gabriel Rios, and helped to bring about 700 shows to life in the market in 2019.

Following the acquisition, Werner Dewachter, founder and CEO of Busker Artist Agency, will continue in a leadership role at the company.

As well, Belgian concert veteran Marcus Deblaere will join Busker Artist as senior promoter and head of festivals and lead the agency alongside Dewachter. His C.V. includes extensive experience at Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Trix Antwerp and as creative manager at music management company Musickness.

“I am very pleased that Busker will become a member of the All Things Live family as this exciting move allows us to take our business to the next level after two decades and thousands of amazing live experiences in Belgium. All Things Live will broaden our network and support our growth and we will strengthen our position amongst Belgian artists as well,” says Werner Dewachter

“The combination of Busker Artist Agency and All Things Live entails great opportunities. In close collaboration with Werner and our new Nordic colleagues we will be able to set up creative and challenging concerts, festivals and live events, support our beloved Belgian artists and scene, and export some of the great Belgian successes to the interesting Nordic and European markets,” added Marcus Deblaere.

Busker Artist’s team, including senior booking agents Bjorn Nuyens and Willem Vandesande, will remain in place and the acquisition will not include changes for artists, partners, or customers All Things Live said.