TicketNetwork To Provide Low-Cost N-95 Masks To Venues

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (CelebrityAccess) — TicketNetwork announced it has teamed up with personal protective gear manufacturer Connecticut BioTech to launch an initiative aimed at helping to bring live music back to venues as soon as safely possible.

The initiative will distribute high-quality FDA approved N95 respirator face masks to venues across the country at $0.50 each, allowing venues to increase safety by providing a consistent mask of a known quality to patrons and employees.

“We need to open venues up as quickly and as safely as possible,” TicketNetwork CEO Don Vaccaro says. “Getting N95 respirators to both venue staff and patrons coming through the turnstiles will help them accomplish that goal. As an ancillary benefit, the release of this number of masks into the marketplace will move the supply curve to the right, decreasing the equilibrium price, which will force some of the commercial speculators of masks to release the 100s of millions of respirators they have in storage to the American people and help save even more lives.”

“N95 respirators are selling on the world’s largest marketplaces and medical wholesale suppliers at prices up to and even above $6.00 each, with marketplaces charging billions of dollars of fees on those sales driven by the pandemic demand,” says Vaccaro, who launched Connecticut BioTech in 2020 to provide solutions to the PPE supply crunch caused by such practices. “This is all impacting people who are trying to protect themselves from a deadly virus, and disproportionately impacts people of limited means. That stops today!”

Mask distribution will be prioritized and scheduled for different venues based on capacity, scheduled events, annualized attendance history, and other factors.

Venues should apply online at https://www.ctbiotech.com/venue-sign-up/