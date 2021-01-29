Annabelle Herd Named CEO Of ARIA, PPCA

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) announced that Annabelle Herd has been appointed as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer.

In her new role, Herd will be responsible for leadership of both Australian music organizations, reporting to the boards of both ARIA and the PPCA, starting on February 1st.

Annabelle joins ARIA and PPCA after almost two decades at Australia’s Network 10, where she held a variety of senior roles, most recently serving as the network’s Chief Operating Officer.

Herd’s C.V. also includes senior roles in the Australian Government, including four years as Senior Advisor (Broadcasting and Copyright) and Acting Chief of Staff for then Minister for Communications and the Arts, Senator the Hon. Richard Alston AO.

She also served as Government Lawyer within the intellectual property branch of the Attorney-General’s Department and Executive Officer of the Australian Digital Alliance and Australian Libraries Copyright Committee from 1996.

A graduate of the Australian National University, Herd currently serves as a Board Member of Save The Children Australia, and a Council Member of the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), and she was previously a board member of Freeview Australia and Free TV Australia.

“I am delighted to be taking on this role serving and supporting our amazing Australian music industry at a time when the inspiration, connection and joy that our artists and musicians give us is more important than ever,” said Annabelle Herd. “The last year has been challenging for our artists and members, so I look forward to representing and advancing the interests of those who make our industry so special given the pivotal time that we are in.”

“On behalf of the ARIA Board, we are delighted that Annabelle has joined the organization and we look forward to the wonderful value and experience that she brings to the role,” said Denis Handlin AO, Chairman of ARIA. “With her unique quality background, skills, and leadership, as well as her tremendous passion for Australian music, we know that she will help take ARIA forward into a new era and achieve so much for the artists and industry.”

ARIA And PPCA also announced that longtime senior exec Lynne Smal has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer at the two organizations and will report directly to Herd.