Rainbow Valley Studios Launches New Label Through JV With Warner Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Australia announced the launch of a new joint venture with Rainbow Valley studios that will result in a new label, Rainbow Valley Records.

The new label was conceived at multi-platinum and ARIA award winning artist/producer Matt Corby Rainbow Valley studios in New South Wales, and will be led by by Corby, and long-time producer, writer and collaborator Alex Henriksson.

Rainbow Valley Records will seek to sign artists across multiple genres with an eye towards developing the careers of emerging Australian musicians.

Corby and Henriksson are no strangers to artist development and have worked with both rising and established artists including Jarryd James, Budjerah, Tia Gostelow, Great Gable and more.

“I’m pumped to step into a different role in the industry. To assist new and established artists from the perspective of an artist. I’ve learned a lot over the last decade and am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the table for this new company. I’m excited to share the music we have already been a part of and will continue to foster with a diverse crew of people, hopefully, for years to come,” Matt Corby said.

“I am excited to start working alongside this amazing team curating and facilitating a range of super special artists from our country and around the world. This is an opportunity I could only dream about and to see it coming to life makes me truly grateful,” adde Alex Henriksson.