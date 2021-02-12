Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards Postponed Until 2022

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Songwriters Hall of Fame has pushed back the 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala by a year due the lingering menace of the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards gala, which was scheduled to take place on June 10th, 2021, at the Marriot Marquis New York, will now take place on June 16, 2022.

“As the health and safety of our inductees, honorees, guests, and crew has to be our main concern during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is with a heavy heart that once again the SHOF class of 2020 has to be moved to next year’s gala when they can be enthusiastically celebrated by their families, friends and colleagues. The evening is best described as an annual family reunion of the tight-knit songwriting and music publishing communities and its warmth, intimacy, and special moments would be difficult, if not impossible, to convey through a virtual platform,” said SHOF President & CEO, Linda Moran

“The better part of a year into the pandemic, safety must continue to be the priority, and isolation is key to that. Thankfully, we have all been able to take comfort and escape through the incredible songs that have been contributed to our culture and society that members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame have created. Those wonderful songs continue to make the world a better place in this continued time of uncertainty and need, and that is something I believe we can all find gratitude in. We are family, please stay safe,” added Nile Rodgers, chairman of the SHOF.

Songwriters who have been nominated for induction as part of the 51st Annual Awards Gala include Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart (The Eurythmics), Ernie Isley / Marvin Isley / O’Kelly Isley / Ronald Isley / Rudolph Isley / Chris Jasper (The Isley Brothers), Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo (The Neptunes), Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson.