The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Steven Wilson

Steven Wilson has a new solo album, “The Future Bites.” We discuss this as well as his work with Porcupine Tree but even if you’re not a fan of his music, even if you’ve never heard of him, you need to listen to hear Wilson’s stories of remixing King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Chicago and more. I was positively stunned how erudite and articulate Wilson was. If you’re a music fan, I positively guarantee you you will lick up this podcast, Wilson is open, honest and RIVETING!

