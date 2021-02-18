Dolly Parton Asks Tennessee’s Legislature To Not Erect A Statue Of Her On State Capitol Grounds

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Dolly Parton gently requested that Tennessee’s legislature take a pass on considering erecting a statue of the beloved country music icon.

Parton said she was “honored and humbled” by a bill that would have seen a statue of Parton erected the grounds of the state’s capitol but stated that it was not the right time for such gesture.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statute on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention, but I have asked the leaders of the state’s legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” Parton wrote.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton added. “I hope somewhere down the road several years from now, or perhaps after I’m gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I am certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

Parton’s demurral on the statuary comes just weeks after she turned down a Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump for the second time. Parton declined the honor the first time because her husband was sick and the second time, she declined, stating that she couldn’t travel to Washington D.C. during the pandemic.

She also stated that she would refuse the honor if offered again, stating that she wanted to avoid “doing politics” and adding that she wasn’t sure she deserved the accolade.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered to be the highest honor that an American civilian can receive but President Trump stirred controversy when he awarded the medal to a number of his political supporters, including the late Rush Limbaugh, as well as congressmen Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan.

President Trump, an avid golfer, also recognized multiple professional players with the honor, including South African Gary Player, Swedish golfer Annika Sörenstam, and American golf icon Tiger Woods.