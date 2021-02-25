The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project Donates $25K To Veterans Organizations

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project with its delightfully whimsical initialism TCDJHP, is moving forward with the mission of its late founder, country music icon Charlie Daniels.

In the past year, the organization, led by co-founder and longtime Charlie Daniels manager David Corlew, has donated $25,000 to organizations working to aid America’s veterans and their families.

According to the foundation, recent contributions include $10,000 to A Soldier’s Child, which benefits children of veterans, and $5,000 to God’s Word for Warriors, a non-profit committed to serving spiritually wounded and emotionally distressed vets.

“Our mission is to continue our vision and commitment to the supporting of our veterans as they reintegrate from service to civilian life,” explains Corlew. “The loss of Charlie, combined with the impact of Covid, has made it even more difficult to do. But the need is there, and as you can see, we are unwavering in efforts to serve.”

The organization also partnered with country music icon Chris Young to found the Daniels/Young Veterans Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

To help underwrite the scholarship, which is aimed at providing financial assistance to former servicemen and women pursuing a degree from the College of Media and Entertainment, the TCDJHP contributed $10,000 to the cause.

“Charlie was not only an influence on my music but was a mentor too,” says Young, who attended MTSU prior to signing with RCA Nashville. “I’m extremely honored to help continue his legacy through this new scholarship.”

TCDJHP’s daily operations rely solely on public donations. To donate, visit thecharliedanielsjourneyhomeproject.org.