An In-Person Life Is Beautiful Festival To Return To Las Vegas In September

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Life Is Beautiful festival revealed that the event will be returning in-person in Las Vegas in September.

A lineup for the festival, which is set for Sept. 17-19, 2021, has not been revealed but in previous years, performers have included Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire, Foo Fighters, Gorillaz, and Major Lazer, among others.

“It’s a good day when you get to announce that LIVE is back,” festival partner Justin Weniger said in a press release. “In the darkest days of 2020 when everything else stopped, the Life is Beautiful community kept us moving forward. We’re eagerly awaiting a return to the festival grounds where we will reunite our community and celebrate the role of art and music in providing us hope when we need it the most.”

Festival organizers also acknowledged that the pandemic, while seeming to subside, still presents a potential obstacle to in-person events and are monitoring developments.

“We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment. Our team continues to closely monitor and learn from best practices as they are implemented across the events industry to provide the best in class and safest experience possible.”