Dan Steinberg To Host Promoter 101 Storytellers, A New Live Interview Series On Clubhouse

Dan Steinberg and the team behind Promoter 101 announced the launch of a brand new live weekly interview series that will feature live, one-on-one conversations with some of the biggest names in the live touring industry.

The Promoter 101 Storytellers series kicks off live on Clubhouse on March 9th at 9:30 PM EST featuring an interview with legendary New England concert promoter and Live Nation exec Jimmy Koplick.

Koplik, who has produced shows by The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and Elton John, among others, began his career in the late 1960s when he brought Steppenwolf to Ohio State University.

Now, as president of President of Live Nation CT & Upstate NY, Koplik brings major touring artists to key New England concert venues such as XFINITY Theatre, Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre, Mohegan Sun Arena, and Webster Bank Arena.

Upcoming episodes in the series will feature other industry luminaries such as Andrew Dreskin, Kim Bedier, Stuart Ross, Ted Cohen, Bernie Cahill, Harlan Frey, Ed Micone, Elliot Lefko, Wayne Forte, Jake Gold, and Dick Wingate.

Each new episode, moderated by the irrepressible Dan “Steiny” Steinberg, will go live on Tuesday evening starting at 9:30.