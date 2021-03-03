UTA Acquires London-Based Echo Location Talent Agency

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency on Wednesday said it has acquired the London-based Echo Location Talent Agency.

Founded in 2012 by Obi Asika, Echo Location represents a music roster heavy on electronic, hip-hop, and afrobeat artists, including Bugzy Malone, Chase & Status, Davido, Diplo, Galantis, Gorgon City, Giggs, Hannah Wants, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Pendulum, Pa Salieu, Sampa The Great, Teni, Clara Amfo, Mistajam, Charlie Sloth, Ocean Wisdom, DJEZ, and Wizkid, among many others.

As part of the acquisition, Asika will serve as Co-Head of UTA’s UK office alongside Neil Warnock. Echo Location agents, including senior agent Belinda Law, as well as Myles Jessop, Tom Jones, Jack Clark, Hannah Shogbola, Kazia Davy and Ishsha Bourguet will join Asika at UTA.

“Obi and his team have built an impressive business and have done excellent work taking their artists to the next level,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “He is a highly respected leader in the music industry and is well-versed in the global entertainment marketplace. This acquisition further amplifies our efforts to expand UTA’s presence, and I know that alongside Neil, Obi’s leadership, drive, and passion will be a vital addition not only to the UK office, but for UTA at large.”

“Throughout the years Echo has been approached by several suitors, and as we evaluated the agency landscape, UTA’s strength, ingenuity and true commitment to their artists really stood out. UTA was ultimately the perfect fit,” added Echo’s Obi Asika. “Jeremy, Sam, David, and Neil have shown strong and thoughtful leadership as they have built out the music division and the company’s global influence. I am so proud of what the team at Echo has achieved and I am fired up as to what we can all accomplish together.”

The Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.