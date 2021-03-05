Screenwriter And Director Cameron Crowe Signs With UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment company United Talent Agency announced it has signed Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer Cameron Crowe, the filmmaker behind movies such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Say Anything…, Jerry Maguire and Almost Famous.

As part of the agreement, UTA will work alongside Crowe’s longtime manager, Irving Azoff, to represent Crowe in all areas, including film, television and other mediums.

In addition to the Azoff, and the team at UTA, Crowe is also represented by attorneys Bruce Ramer and Kevin Marks of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Crowe, one of the best know directors of the modern era, won the won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for Almost Famous, which he also directed and produced. He also wrote, produced and directed Jerry Maguire, which starred Tom Cruise, Renee Zellweger, Regina King and Cuba Gooding, Jr., and was nominated for five Academy Awards, among other films.