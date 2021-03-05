Atlanta Rapper OMB Peezy Facing Charges After Gunfire Erupts At Roddy Ricch Video Shoot

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — An Alabama rapper is facing charges in connection with a shooting that took place during the filming of a music video in downtown Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, LeParis Dade, 24, known professionally as OMB Peezy, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

A police spokesperson told the AJC that Dade was taken into custody by Atlanta police and the U.S. Marshals without incident and is being held on a $60,000 surety bond.

The shooting took on February 21st during the filming of a music video by rappers Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg. Police responding to the scene discovered one man who had been grazed by a bullet and later identified two other individuals who had been wounded and taken to the hospital.

All three were in stable condition, a police spokesman told the newspaper. Neither Roddy Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., or 42 Dugg (Dion Marquise Hayes), was injured in the shooting.

OMB Peezy is best known for his hit “Big Homie,” which featured Dade performing with a variety of guns, and has accumulated more than 32 million views on YouTube.