MusicWatch 2020 Report Shows 209M US Now Stream Music

(Hypebot) — A record 209 million internet users aged 13 or older now stream music, according to MusicWatch’s new 2020 Annual Music Study.

These stats include services such as Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music as well as watching or listening to music videos on YouTube. Just 10 years ago, there were 99 million streamers, mostly on Pandora and YouTube.

More key takeaways from the MusicWatch 2020 Annual Music Study